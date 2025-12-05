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Kim Witczak discussing the dangers of antidepressants on Docket & Dose
Kim joins Wayne Rohde and Dr. James Lyons-Weiler
9 hrs ago
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Wayne A Rohde
10
5
3
April 2026
Curious case of decreasing compensation with increasing injury petition filings in the NVICP
Earlier this week I posted on X, a simple chart illustrating the decreasing average payouts per fiscal year for the last 15 years in the NVICP.
Apr 30
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Wayne A Rohde
13
5
April 2026 statistics from the CounterMeasures Injury Compensation Program with a surprise
7 compensated petitions with one big surprise
Apr 17
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Wayne A Rohde
23
3
5
March 2026
Mobile Vaccination Clinics and some history
And can the NVICP address negligence unrelated to the effects of a vaccine?
Mar 6
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Wayne A Rohde
7
4
1
February 2026
Vax Injured? You are on the timeclock
How timing effects those who have been injured by a vaccine.
Feb 24
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Wayne A Rohde
26
6
8
December 2025
Another Rare Win in the NVICP
MMR triggered Encephalitis in Child's Death
Dec 5, 2025
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Wayne A Rohde
40
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November 2025
While Government was shutdown, HRSA releases November CICP statistics
No new compensation, just many dismissals. Who is running this program?
Nov 21, 2025
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Wayne A Rohde
18
7
7
October 2025
Amending the Vaccine Injury Table
Does the Secretary of HHS have sole or shared authority?
Oct 31, 2025
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Wayne A Rohde
11
2
3
Can we or not, sue vaccine manufacturers?
A deep dive into the history of litigation for the last 70 years. Part 1.
Oct 13, 2025
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Wayne A Rohde
32
9
6
Declining Compensation Awards in the Vaccine Court
What your government does not want the public to know
Oct 3, 2025
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Wayne A Rohde
22
8
5
July 2025
The National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program needs to be reformed, not eliminated
A pharma pressure group weighs in
Jul 31, 2025
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Wayne A Rohde
16
12
7
June 2025
Rare Accomplishment in the NVICP: Family Proves Vaccines Caused Infant Death
The following article is a first in a series discussing premature pediatric death.
Jun 25, 2025
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Wayne A Rohde
60
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© 2026 Wayne Rohde
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