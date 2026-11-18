Reading several articles on the 40th Anniversary of the NCVIA (signed into law November 14, 1986) and calls to Congress to eliminate the Program, aka the NVICP or The Vaccine Court. I began to wonder would happen if the Act ceased to exist.

Most articles are well written and point out the failures of the Act. Some even go into detail of the spin promoted by Pharma. I agree.

Some of the talking points from those who want to eliminate the Program.

There is a not incentive for safety. Yep.

Children have been turned into pin cushions and guinea pigs for not just one vaccine, but multiple at one time. No doubt.

Informed Consent has been thrown out the window. No true testing of multiple of antigens administered at the same time. No testing of the spacing out of certain vaccines as stated in the IOM report of 2013, Appendix D by Martin Kulldorff. This report is spot on.

Then of course, the Maytag machine spin by Pharma.

The Act insures a stable vaccine supply. Horse Hockey. What it has actually done is create an avenue of large monetary income.

Or the most damning statement. The Act makes children healthier. Oh, please. How ignorant.

But let’s get back to the title of this article and why I buried it until now.

The NVICP is a functioning federal program that actually does some good. It does compensated adults who have been injured from the flu shot. Suffering from severe shoulder injury or GBS is no laughing matter. To hell with the DOJ official that mentioned to a group of people a few years ago, that SIRVA or shoulder injury is nothing more than “ouchy arm”. Tell that to the people that can not longer lift their arm above their shoulder or required surgery.

Allow me to lay out the case to keep the Program functioning.

Nearly 80% of all injury petitions currently are for SIRVA or GBS.

On average over the last 9 years, 95% of all compensated cases are adults.

Adult filings are 10 to 1 versus children petitions.

Without the Program, most of the adult claims would probably fail in civil court. In the Program, there is a presume injury table to adjudicate the petitions. In a traditional court, the plaintiff will almost certainly have to prove a medical certainty of their injury was definitely caused by the vaccine. Good luck. Any dollar damages awarded to the plaintiff would have be split with your attorney and also to cover the cost of medical experts. In the Program, those fees are covered by the Vaccine Injury Trust Fund if the claim is brought forth in good faith and a reasonable basis.

How the Program has treated children is an abomination on our humanity. It is not the Act itself. It is the corrupt actors that live and travel within the Program.

Try to bring a civil tort injury claim in a regular court would be next to impossible. And very expensive for the plaintiff. Good luck.

The DOJ is not a friend to the injured or who have perished from a vaccine. Never have and never will. For those who have advocating for reforms in the NVICP, you think that Pharma was leading the resistance. They are. Yet what is not seen by most is the efforts of DOJ to grind the Program to a halt. Just a slow trickle of case each year would be their desire. To make this program handled just a few cases each year. Make it insignificant. To make vaccine injury non-existent.

To a somewhat smaller degree, currently there are a couple of bad actors also in the Office of Special Masters. A couple of them believe that vaccines do not cause chronic illness. The very same that “threaten” petitioner attorneys with their livelihood of earned income by warning do not bring any more cases of autism, earlier onset of seizures from DTaP, POTS and other neurological disorders from Gardasil.

Historically, several Special Masters have been the hired guns to defeat valid injury claims. Just review the Omnibus Autism Proceedings (OAP), how SIDS petitions in were handled during the Hep B omnibus for Pediatric Death (aka SIDS omnibus). Or, how diabetes was handled.

The Program needs Special Masters who are fair but tough. Today, a few of them fit this description.

So what should we do?

Remember prior to Bruesewicz v Wyeth Labs petitioners could opt out after 240 days and seek damages in a state or federal court. The US Supreme Court decision in February 2011, in which Justice Scalia wrote for the majority, ruled that the NVICP will be the exclusive remedy for those who have been injured or died as a result of vaccine, thus removing the legal option of suing in court for design defect.

It is my opinion after studying the Act for the last 16 years, tracking nearly 26,000 case decisions and writing two books about The Vaccine Court, my suggestion would be to compromise with the advocates that want to repeal the Act.

Allow the injured to choose between proceeding with a civil suit in court or proceed with a petition filing in the NVICP.

What say you?

Keep learning, keep challenging yourself, and always, always question authority.

Wayne Rohde, author of 2 books on the NVICP.