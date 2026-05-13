Kim Witczak discussing the dangers of antidepressants on Docket & Dose
Kim joins Wayne Rohde and Dr. James Lyons-Weiler
Wayne and Dr. Lyons-Weiler host Kim Witczak on overmedicalization, overprescription and more on SSRIs and depression. Companion article on Popular Rationalism
Click Here to watch the entire interview.
Keep Learning, Keep Challenging Yourself and Always, Always question Authority.
Wayne Rohde, author of 2 books on the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.
Thank you. My wife was able to get off all SSRIs by introducing the sunrise and reducing the invisible light from EMF = better circadian rhythms!
Thank you.
PS Yes to this: "Keep Learning, Keep Challenging Yourself and Always, Always question Authority."