The Vaccine Court

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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
3h

Thank you. My wife was able to get off all SSRIs by introducing the sunrise and reducing the invisible light from EMF = better circadian rhythms!

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Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
4h

Thank you.

PS Yes to this: "Keep Learning, Keep Challenging Yourself and Always, Always question Authority."

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