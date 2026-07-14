The July 2026 statistics from the NVICP were just released this week. The report shows the Program since Oct 1, 1988 has reached a major milestone regarding petitions filed.

30,000 petitions have been filed since the beginning of the Program. Something that most observers of the NVICP would not expect so quickly.

It was just a few years ago that the Program reached 24,000.

What is causing such a dramatic increase? Simple. Flu vaccination. The #1 vaccine alleging injury, mainly severe should injury and GBS.

Take a look at the report released by HRSA. click here for the full report.

Look at the bottom row, center column.

As of July 1, 2026, there have been 28,539 injury petitions filed and 1,461 death petitions filed. And interesting note, the number of dismissals exceeds compensated cases 13,319 to 13,226.

HRSA will NOT release key demographic information such as adult filings vs child filings per vaccine. They will provide adult filings vs child filings in total. That report is provided in the ACCV meetings. Last one was June 2024.

So much for current reporting. Transparency and timely data for the public is not a concern for HRSA, it appears.

Another statistic to keep an eye on.

The 7th row down from the top of the first chart.

Dtap-IPV-Hib-HepB. This vaccine, a beast, with a trade name of Vaxculis is very new. And with 10 injury petitions filed with 3 death petitions, this vaccine maybe creating a set of injuries not commonly seen by the stand alone vaccines such as Dtap or MMR or Hep B.

My conversations with a couple of petitioner attorneys regarding this new vaccine, is that injuries are bizarre or will be difficult to prosecute since which vaccine strain is doing the harm.

Keep learning, keep challenging yourself, and always, always question authority.

Wayne Rohde, author of 2 books on the NVICP. The Vaccine Court and The Vaccine Court 2.0