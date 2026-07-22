Once again, HRSA releases the monthly statistics from the Black Hole, known as the CounterMeasures Injury Compensation Program.

Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome or TTS is becoming more prevalent in the CICP this year. Not mentioned as a compensated case prior to 2026.

Now there have been four cases in 2026. The latest one, was just awarded $21,596.81. Without any additional information provided, one can assume this is for medical expenses not reimbursed.

The first case of TTS awarded “compensation” startled the followers of the CICP. It was for $5,942,538.84. Another was awarded $63,384.00 and the third case was awarded $370,376.00. This case is significant since the dollar amount equals the death benefit for fiscal year 2021 benefit.

Why Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) Is Dangerous and Painful

TTS is a life-threatening immune-mediated disorder characterized by the simultaneous development of abnormal blood clots and a marked reduction in circulating platelets. This combination is particularly dangerous because patients face two competing risks at the same time: blood clots can obstruct the blood supply to vital organs such as the brain, lungs, heart, or abdomen, while the low platelet count increases the risk of serious bleeding. Without prompt diagnosis and treatment, TTS can rapidly progress to stroke, pulmonary embolism, organ damage, or death.

TTS is often extremely painful because the blood clots restrict blood flow, depriving tissues of oxygen and causing inflammation and tissue injury. Patients may experience severe headaches from cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, intense abdominal pain from clots in the abdominal veins, chest pain and shortness of breath from pulmonary embolism, or severe swelling and pain in an affected limb from deep vein thrombosis. The pain is frequently sudden, persistent, and severe, reflecting ongoing vascular obstruction rather than ordinary muscle or joint discomfort. Because both thrombosis and thrombocytopenia require immediate medical intervention, TTS is considered a hematologic emergency with the potential for rapid clinical deterioration.

Sorry, I had to get into some specific medical definition of TTS. Courtesy of NIH and MedSafe. And to help define VITT.

Common Traits and Differences Between TTS and VITT

Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) and Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT) are closely related medical conditions that share many of the same clinical features. Both involve the dangerous combination of blood clots and low platelet counts, and both can become life-threatening if not recognized and treated promptly. Patients with either condition often experience severe headaches, intense abdominal pain, chest pain, shortness of breath, painful swelling of an arm or leg, or other symptoms caused by blood clots. Because these clots can develop in critical organs such as the brain, lungs, or abdomen, both conditions are considered medical emergencies.

The primary difference is that TTS is a broad medical term, while VITT is a specific diagnosis. TTS describes the presence of blood clots occurring together with low platelets, regardless of the underlying cause. VITT, on the other hand, is a particular form of TTS that has a recognized association with certain COVID-19 vaccines and follows a distinct pattern that physicians can identify through clinical evaluation and laboratory testing.

Simply stated, every case of VITT falls within the broader category of TTS, but not every case of TTS is VITT. This distinction is important because it affects how physicians confirm the diagnosis, determine the underlying cause, select the most appropriate treatment, and evaluate whether the condition is related to vaccination. Although the names are similar and the symptoms often overlap, VITT represents a specific disease within the larger group of disorders classified as TTS.

So why are 4 cases of TTS considered to be significant? Its not just what was awarded, it is also about the many cases filed in the CICP yet to be reviewed. See Table One.

Many readers of this substack may recall my article about the 2nd death case from a COVID-19 vaccine. The person suffered from VITT back in 2021. Compensated earlier in 2026.

And also because of the news that HHS Secretary Kennedy wanting to establish a true and representative table of vaccine injuries from the COVID-19 vaccines.

TTS, along with the related ITP, TTP andVITT should be included in that discussion.

Keep learning, keep challenging yourself, and always, always question authority.

Wayne Rohde, author of 2 books on the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program and Legal Research Fellow at IPAK-Edu.org.