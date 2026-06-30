The Vaccine Court

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AMV's avatar
AMV
7dEdited

Good read. The bioweapon C-jabs were designed to kill people, many become injured first and some just die quickly. I don’t think the PREP act covers intentional poisoning. They created the bioweapon, implemented fear induced mandates and people were scared and listened. Crimes against humanity have occurred! Still occurring. I know so many people now sick that were healthy prior to taking the C-jabs and too many I knew are gone. Murder used to be a crime, certainly not protected by any PREP ACT!

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LK's avatar
LK
7d

Thanks Wayne. Really good article.

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