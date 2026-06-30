The termination of an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a COVID-19 medical product does not, by itself, terminate liability immunity under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act. Although the EUA and the PREP Act Declaration are closely related in practice, they derive from separate statutory authorities and operate independently.

The EUA authority is established under section 564 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3). It authorizes the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to permit the emergency use of unapproved medical products or unapproved uses of approved products during a declared emergency. The PREP Act, by contrast, is codified at 42 U.S.C. §§ 247d-6d and 247d-6e. It authorizes the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to issue a declaration granting broad immunity from suit and liability to covered persons for claims arising out of the manufacture, distribution, administration, or use of covered countermeasures.

The critical point is that PREP Act immunity is not created by an EUA. Rather, immunity is created by the Secretary’s PREP Act Declaration and extends only to “covered persons” engaged in activities involving “covered countermeasures” as defined by the statute and the declaration.

The statutory definition of a “covered countermeasure” is broader than products authorized under an EUA. It includes qualified pandemic or epidemic products, security countermeasures, and products authorized, approved, licensed, or cleared under applicable provisions of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act or the Public Health Service Act. Consequently, a COVID-19 vaccine or therapeutic that transitions from EUA status to full FDA approval generally remains a covered countermeasure, assuming it otherwise falls within the terms of the applicable PREP Act Declaration.

Accordingly, the termination of an EUA alone does not terminate PREP Act immunity. Instead, immunity continues so long as the product remains a covered countermeasure and the conduct at issue falls within the scope of the PREP Act Declaration set to terminate at the end of December 2029.

The significant question arises if an EUA terminates without the product obtaining another form of FDA authorization or approval. In that circumstance, the analysis shifts from the existence of the EUA to whether the product continues to satisfy the statutory definition of a covered countermeasure. If the product no longer qualifies under the PREP Act’s definitions or falls outside the scope of the Secretary’s declaration, liability immunity may cease prospectively. This determination requires a product-specific statutory analysis rather than a categorical rule tied solely to the expiration of an EUA.

For COVID-19 countermeasures, HHS has repeatedly amended the PREP Act Declaration to encompass both EUA-authorized products and FDA-approved or licensed products. The most recent amendments extend liability protections for covered COVID-19 countermeasures through December 31, 2029, unless the declaration is further amended or terminated. Thus, the continuation of immunity depends primarily on the continued effectiveness of the PREP Act Declaration and whether the product remains a covered countermeasure, not on whether the product continues to be distributed under an EUA.

In litigation, courts generally analyze PREP Act immunity by addressing three questions:

1. Whether the defendant is a “covered person” under the PREP Act.

2. Whether the product is a “covered countermeasure” within the meaning of 42 U.S.C. § 247d-6d.

3. Whether the plaintiff’s claims arise from the administration, manufacture, distribution, use, or other conduct protected by the PREP Act Declaration.

The existence or expiration of an EUA is therefore only one component of the statutory analysis and is not, standing alone, dispositive of liability immunity.

Nevertheless, the eventual termination of all COVID-19 EUA declarations could have indirect legal significance. If a product no longer qualifies as a covered countermeasure under any statutory category incorporated into the PREP Act Declaration, or if HHS narrows or terminates the declaration itself, manufacturers could lose PREP Act immunity for future conduct. Such a loss of immunity would result from changes in the statutory status of the product or the declaration, not merely from the expiration of the EUA.

In summary, the end of an EUA does not automatically terminate PREP Act liability immunity for manufacturers. The controlling legal inquiry is whether the manufacturer remains a covered person engaged with a covered countermeasure under an effective PREP Act Declaration. Only when those statutory prerequisites are no longer satisfied does PREP Act immunity cease.

Keep Learning, Keep Challenging Yourself and Always, Always Question Authority.

Wayne Rohde, author of two books on the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, “The Vaccine Court”, and Legal Research Fellow at IPAK-Edu.org.