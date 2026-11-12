With the very recent news of several mRNA influenza vaccine injury reports in the VAERS system, a follow-up question must be asked.

Has a mRNA influenza vaccine been added to the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (NVICP, aka The Vaccine Court)?

The short answer is Yes.

The long answer is centered around how this happened.

Moderna’s mFLUSIVA is FDA-approved for adults 50 and older, but the CDC has not issued an age-specific recommendation for it, because ACIP hasn’t met at all in 2026.

FDA approval (August 5, 2026). The label covers all adults 50 and up, under two different pathways:

Ages 50–64: traditional approval based on clinical efficacy data.

Ages 65+: accelerated approval based largely on immune-response data, along with supporting efficacy findings. Continued approval for adults 65 and older may depend on confirmation of clinical benefit in a postmarketing trial.

Why there’s no ACIP recommendation. A federal judge stayed the appointments of ACIP members in March 2026, and ACIP’s scheduled March and June meetings were subsequently canceled while litigation continued. The CDC then cancelled the October 21–23 meeting as well. The next scheduled dates are Feb. 24 to 26, 2027. The government’s appeal in AAP v. Kennedy (1st Cir. No. 26-1503) was argued on October 6. As of Nov 10, 2026, the public docket showed no decision.

Normally a new flu vaccine wouldn’t need its own ACIP vote. ACIP’s standing influenza recommendation is for everyone 6 months and older gets an annual shot, using “an age-appropriate influenza vaccine,” with “no preferential recommendation” among licensed options. mFLUSIVA falls under that umbrella for people 50 and older. What’s missing is the product-specific vote, and that has real coverage effects:

Medicare Part B: covers flu vaccines by statute, so patients 65 years and older pay nothing regardless.

Private plans and Medicaid: Private plans and Medicaid rely on ACIP though. With no recommendation for mFlusiva, none are obligated to cover it.

Specific flu vaccine brands covered

For the 2026–2027 influenza season, these products fall within the NVICP’s seasonal influenza vaccine category:

What does this addition mean for handling flu vaccine injuries.

Under the current Vaccine Injury Table, seasonal influenza vaccines have four specified Table injuries:

Other injuries, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), Transverse Myelitis (TM) and death, may be alleged through causation-in-fact petitions, but are not automatically presumed to have been caused by seasonal influenza vaccination under the current Table.

Current Table (42 C.F.R. § 100.3(b)(1))

“Any acute complication or sequela, including death, of the illness, disability, injury, or condition listed in paragraph (a) of this section (and defined in paragraphs (c) and (d) of this section) qualifies as a Table injury under paragraph (a).” HHS explained that to streamline the Table, this paragraph includes any acute complication or sequela, including death, of the illness, disability, injury, or condition listed, as a Table injury (absent an exclusionary criterion).

The death can come later. The presumption attaches to the underlying injury, which must start within its Table window. Examples: anaphylaxis within 4 hours, encephalopathy within 72 hours, intussusception within its window. Death can follow at any point, as long as it is a sequela of that qualifying injury.

A death without a qualifying injury gets no presumption. If no Table injury began within its window, the petitioner has to prove causation in fact under Althen.

When influenza vaccines became covered.

When will the first injury petitions be filed in the NVICP?

It may be some time before the public isaware of mRNA Influenza vaccine petitions. Why?

There are requirements to file an eligible petition in the NVICP. To make a prima facia case requires the following:

A petitioner makes out a prima facie case in the Vaccine Program by proving the threshold elements of 42 U.S.C. § 300aa-11(c)(1) and causation under § 300aa-13(a)(1)(A), both by a preponderance of the evidence. Once that’s done, the burden moves to the government under § 13(a)(1)(B).

The severity clause, #4 might be the determining factor.

The petition has to show each of these:

A covered vaccine. The injured person received a vaccine listed on the Table, 42 C.F.R. § 100.3. Where it was given. It was given in the U.S. or its territories, or it falls within one of the § 11(c)(1)(B) exceptions (U.S. citizens serving abroad in the military or as government employees, or their dependents; or a vaccine made by a U.S. manufacturer and the person returned to the U.S. within 6 months). Injury or death. The person suffered a Table injury, an off-Table injury caused in fact by the vaccine, or a significant aggravation of a pre-existing condition. See point 4. Severity, under § 11(c)(1)(D). One of these must apply: the residual effects or complications lasted more than 6 months after vaccination;

the person died; or

the person had inpatient hospitalization and surgery. No prior recovery. The person hasn’t already collected a civil award or settlement for the same injury, under § 11(c)(1)(E). Standing. The petition is filed by the injured person or their legal representative (§ 11(b)(1)(A)).

A quick review of the VAERS reports suggest mRNA influenza vaccines were administered in September of 2026. Add 6 months to make the threshold date of February 2027. Then the time to litigate these claims in the NVICP. It may be another 2-3 years before postings of decisions are made for the 1st wave of mRNA Influenza petitions. Of course, this is subject to delays because of obtaining medical experts to testify on the injuries.

What does this mean for other mRNA vaccines and whether or not they will be added to the NVICP in the future?

In late June 2025, Secretary of HHS, Robert Kennedy Jr. stated that he wants to add the COVID-19 vaccines into the NVICP for the purpose of allowing the injured to seek compensation for those who have been injured or died as the result of the vaccine.

There has been significant discussion and debate on the safety of mRNA technology. Pharma would love to adopt this technology for most future vaccine development due to cost savings and reductions of testing.

Our nation needs to compensate those who were injured by the COVID-19 vaccine. The current environment of the CICP is abhorrent and morally wrong.

Questions that need to be asked.

Can the Secretary add the COVID-19 vaccines into the NVICP without automatically allowing future vaccine development fast tracking into the NVICP? Or is the technology to be allowed into the NVICP for all future vaccines?

If mRNA technology is allowed for development of existing vaccines, a whole new set of medical experts will need to be called upon to help with litigation of new injury types.

Will this create a new wave of petitions in the next couple of years filed with NVICP?

Keep learning, keep challenging yourself, and always, always question authority.

Wayne Rohde, author of 2 books on the NVICP. The Vaccine Court - The Dark Truth of America’s Vaccine Injury Compensation Program and The Vaccine Court 2.0