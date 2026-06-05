The Vaccine Court

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John Stone's avatar
John Stone
Jun 6

When a British government calls for an inquiry you really know you have had it. The rules of a British government inquiry are that they must go on for a very long time (in notable cases three or four decades) and no one must be found to blame for anything. In the case of the Covid Inquiry I was shocked every time I looked in by the way the presiding officers conducted themselves (while costing hundreds of millions of pounds). Back at the beginning of 2022 the inquiry carried out a consultation on its terms and perhaps this was used to help refine out anything of importance. I myself jotted down some points and sent them off:-

Which issues or topics do you think the Inquiry should look at first?

Why nothing was quite what it seemed

Why we were ill-prepared in terms of hospital capacity, supplies

Why we ignored pandemic protocols apparently already in place

Why we accepted the word of Chinese officials about the genetic sequence of the virus, and why so many vaccine designers/companies were instantly confident of the products they were designing

Why we suppressed evidence – now widely accepted – of escape from the Wuhan lab

Why we gaslighted conventional interventions – disregarding doctors already skilled at treating respiratory viruses – and made a break-neck dash for so called “vaccines” with novel technologies

Why we discouraged healthy lifestyles, side-lined issues such as Vitamin D deficiency which has previously been routinely treated by doctors

Why there was widespread use of midazolam

Why a horrendously expensive drug Remdesivir, without any track record, was preferred to well establish safe products like Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin

How the Coronavirus Act legislation comprising hundreds of pages (and similar to legislation in other countries) appeared from nowhere

How cronyism was allowed to proliferate at unprecedented levels in government

Why informed public discussion was restricted on mainstream and social media including many highly qualified voices – why public money was used to promote certain views and suppress others

Why the seriousness of Covid was actually downgraded by the CMOs immediately prior to the first lockdown

Why so many un-evidenced measures restricting freedom of movement and normal behaviour were introduced, heightening fears, while not being taken seriously by government ministers and high-ranking officials

Why people were left to isolate indefinitely and die alone

Why masks were introduced despite there not being “strong evidence” according deputy CMO Jenny Harries

Why normal ethics, the Nuremberg Code, informed consent were abandoned for injections which had limited trial data, less than complete information about ingredients, hidden contracts etc, amid an atmosphere of gaslighting, bullying and restrictions on those who were not compliant – why the issue of vaccine compliance became conflated with the official ID agenda of the United Nation, organisations such as the World Economic Forum (endorsed by the Prince of Wales on a government website), which has never been discussed with the British electorate

https://ageofautism.com/aoa-submission-on-the-terms-of-reference-for-the-united-kingdom-covid-inquiry-led-by-baroness-hallet/

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