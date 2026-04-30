Earlier this week I posted on X, a simple chart illustrating the decreasing average payouts per fiscal year for the last 15 years in the NVICP.

I asked the simple question. Yet the answer is not so simple. It is a combination of several factors.

Let me explain.

The influenza vaccine was approved for the NVICP back in 2005. The very first injury petitions were filed in 2007.

There was a spike in the average payout in FY2010. I believe that is Hannah Poling’s compensation award. However, as you get closer to FY 2016 thru today, there is a dramatic decline.

Today, the most prevalent injury claim is from a flu shot causing a severe shoulder injury or (SIRVA-Shoulder Injury Related to Vaccine Administration). Our government loves acronyms. I have a lot of 4 letter acronyms for this program.

Nearly 80% of all adult awards are SIRVA and GBS claiming another 15%. That leaves 5% for TM, CIDP and other injuries from adult vaccination.

And for the last 9 years, approximately 95% of ALL compensation awards are for adults. Children only received 5% of damage awards. The Program has thrown the kids under the bus repeatedly.

We did not see SIRVA cases immediately after the influenza vaccine was added to the Program.

HRSA started to noticed around 2012. Rumors circulated around the program that many people who received a flu shot at a retail pharmacy and suffered a SIRVA injury, they would settle directly with the corporate HQ of that pharmacy. Then DOJ stepped in and instructed the companies not to settle and forward the claim to HRSA within the NVICP. Who really knows the truth since all we get is denials when asking DOJ.

By 2017, SIRVA was so prevalent, it was added to the Table. And then an interesting development occurred. The average payout of a SIRVA claim started to fall. Following the same pattern when GBS was added to the Table.

Was it due to the NVICP accepting marginal claims that may not have been compensated before? Maybe.

Or was it pressure from DOJ to lower damage awards similar to accusations when other injuries are added to the Table?

Now, DOJ wants to rid itself of SIRVA claims. It started with Trump’s first Sec’y of HHS, Alex Azar. Secretary Azar put into motion via Federal Register announcement and almost achieved it, to remove SIRVA from the Table.

It was Biden’s Chief of Staff Ron Klain that stopped this process within just a few days of taking office.

In July 2020, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) proposing to amend the Vaccine Injury Table by removing SIRVA (and also vasovagal syncope, plus a “new vaccines” generic category).

The reasoning given: HHS asserted that the scientific evidence did not adequately support a causal relationship between specific vaccine components and SIRVA (they viewed SIRVA as due to administration technique, not the vaccine itself) and that the Table should only list injuries caused by the vaccine’s components rather than “how the vaccine was administered.”

On January 21, 2021, HHS published a Final Rule that would remove SIRVA (and the other listed injuries) from the Table, with an effective date originally February 22, 2021, but later delayed to April 23, 2021.

However, on April 22, 2021, HHS published a Rescission of that Final Rule, effectively withdrawing the removal.

And yet SIRVA claims keep growing. More to the chagrin of DOJ.

Now to answer the question that I asked at the beginning.

The answer to why average payouts are decreasing; maybe the result of the following factors:

The NVICP is no longer about compensating children. It has turned into an adult vaccine injury compensation program. I wrote an entire chapter in my second book about this very topic. The Vaccine Court 2.0 The influenza vaccine is administered in greater numbers than any other vaccine. Nearly 50% of all vaccines distributed in the US each year are influenza strains.

Children petitions are being heavily censored by not allowing to file in the NVICP. Children injury claims are very complex, require more litigation and medical testimony than adult claims due to the number of vaccines administered at one visit versus a pop up flu vaccine tent. Special Masters holding hammers over the heads of attorneys warning them not to bring certain types of cases into the Program. Autism, early onset of seizures and epilepsy from DTaP, Gardasil causing fertility problems, and until recently SIDS. The overall payouts by the Program each year averages between $200-250 million. This includes damage awards, attorney fees and medical expert costs. The annual payouts are for the most part, stable for the last 15 years. So if overall payouts are stable and average compensation is decreasing, how can this be?