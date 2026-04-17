Earlier this week, Human Resources Service Administration, commonly referred to as HRSA release the April 1, 2026 statistics report for COVID countermeasure injury / death petitions.

Yes, there were 7 compensated cases during the month of March 2026, bring the total number of compensated cases since 2021 to ……….. 51.

Buried inside the report without any proper designation or highlights, another death petition was compensated.

The CICP uses the PSOB (Public Safety Officers Benefit) as the determinate factor for a death benefit, it appears the person died from the COVID-19 vaccine administered in 2021.

The above chart reflects 81 cases and $13 million in payouts. The Swine Flu vaccine which started the CICP back in 2010 had 30 payments totaling $6,080,840.98.

For COVID only, 51 awards totaling $6,940,169.12.

The benefit paid out of $370,376.00 matches up with the award for any death in 2021.

Check out the chart below.

The CICP uses the PSOB death benefit chart for awarding compensation. Back in August 2024, I reported the initial death awarded in the CICP for a COVID vaccine. Click here to read.

In the NVICP, the maximum benefit for death is $250,000.00.

There are some trends reported in 2026 that are disturbing.

One is the dramatic increase in the number of dismissals currently at 6,847 versus compensated at 51. A continuation of the right to file and lose.

Of the 6,847 dismissals, many are the result of missing the filing deadline of only 1 year. 2,590 petitions from injured persons who were never provided or given adequate informed consent of the vaccine nor the option for them to seek compensation in the CICP.

But a number that I have seen double over the last year is 2,636. This represents the category of “requested medical records not submitted”.

I have long suspected why the “medical records” category is very problematic. Maybe because of several factors:

Injured persons having extreme difficulty getting proper diagnosis. Many of the injured have cognitive disabilities that prevent a person to spend a lengthy amount of time collected records and filing out an online application. Most have many doctors and specialists instead of just 1 doctor or therapist. Trying to gather all records is very difficult and time consuming. The online application system is very difficult to upload or to provide additional medical records. And HRSA knows it. A large segment of the doctor/medical community still does not recognize or associate the COVID vaccine with their patient’s medical condition. Because HRSA has taken a position that a specific petitioner has not submitted all the required medical records, how would HRSA know? If they have access to what is needed, shouldn’t HRSA guide the petitioner thru the application process?

I will keep monitoring.

Keep Learning, keep challenging yourself, and always, always question authority.

Wayne Rohde, author of 2 books on the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (NVICP). Wayne is also a legal research fellow at IPAK-Edu.org.

www.thevaccinecourt.com