The Vaccine Court

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Transcriber B
Apr 17

Thank you for reporting.

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Jeannon Kralj
Apr 17

The real problem relates to the “diagnosis” of “COVID or COVID-19”, not “the medical records category and concomitant statistics.”

The medical establishment includes a wide range of kinds of government and “public-private” entities and all of them better get strong and clear on what “COVID-19 is.

We know enough now about “COVID-19” to know that that cannot be done. The reason that cannot be done is because “COVID-19” is not “a thing.”

Any government entity that uses the term “COVID-19” ought to have their federal and state government funding cut or eliminated, and that would effectively end the existence of the subject entity.

(The term for the action of effectively ending a government agency is the “verb” sunset. The government agency that is effectively ended is an agency that has been the object of the action of sunsetting by the government legislators.)

Example: good street protest signage might say

Sunset the NIH !

or Sunset the FDA !

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