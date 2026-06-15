The CounterMeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) released the June data report late last week.

On the surface, there were 4 new compensated cases totaling $392,678.84. All were originally filed as COVID-19 vaccine causing myocarditis.

However, one of the four compensated cases was another death case benefit. The amount paid was $370,376.00. That is the exact amount to the penny for the death benefit that occurred in FY 2021.

The death benefit adopted by the CICP is from the Public Safety Officers Benefit (PSOB).

This tragic event marks the 3rd compensated case of death by the COVID-19 vaccine in the CICP as managed by HRSA.

The June 2026 report now states that 60 petitions have been compensated with a total of $7,449,031.31 paid out.

Keep Learning, Keep Challenging Yourself, and Always, Always Question Authority.

Wayne Rohde, author of 2 books on the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.